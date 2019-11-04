Waseca seeks companies to develop land

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Waseca Economic Development Authority is looking for companies to develop some land.
The land is at the interchange of Highway 14 and State Highway 13. About 20 acres are available to be purchased. The project is estimated to be about $10 to $15 million.
Economic Development Coordinator Gary Sandholm says the federally designated opportunity zone would give investors with capital gains, very favorable tax treatment.
“This is the front door to our community now with the relocation of highway 14 a number of years ago. It’s an opportunity for us to both have some significant development in Waseca and also provide valuable services to travelers and communities throughout southern Minnesota," said Sandholm.
A convenience store, restaurant or hotel would be ideal for the location. A recent hotel study done showed that a third hotel in Waseca would be beneficial.
“The hotel study comes back to looking at what the needs are the community and what our ability to support an addition of a hotel would be. That study confirmed that need. Especially reflecting on the Mill Event Center and Star Fire Event Center that opened fairly recently in Waseca," said City Manager Lee Mattson.
Proposals are being taken until January 15, 2020.
