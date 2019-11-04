Woman charged for allegedly assaulting a police officer and another woman in downtown Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A woman is charged for allegedly assaulting a Mankato police officer early last Friday.
Makayla Crawford allegedly punched another woman at a downtown Mankato bar near closing time and then kicked her while she was on the ground, leaving the woman with a chipped tooth.
Court documents say public safety responded to the incident, and began escorting Crawford out of the bar when she turned around and threw a punch at the officer, hitting her in the chest.
Crawford is charged with third degree felony assault and a gross misdemeanor charge of assaulting a peace officer along with an obstruction charge.
No court date is listed on the state’s records.
