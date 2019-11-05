American FFA Degree recipient continues family tradition

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The 92nd Annual National FFA Convention held last week in Indianapolis recognized a Fairmont FFA member with one of the organization’s highest honors, an honor that his grandfather and sister also earned, making FFA a family affair.
The Beckers have been bleeding blue and gold since the 1960s after Larry Becker received his American FFA Degree in 1966, with his grandchildren following in his footsteps.
“And two of them now have received their American FFA Degree and hopefully we have a few more,” said Larry Becker, a farmer in Fairmont area and past American FFA Degree recipient.
Students attend National FFA Convention to compete and receive awards such as the American FFA Degree, which less than one percent of FFA members receive.
“This year at National FFA Convention, there were over 4,000 students that received that American FFA Degree, in Minnesota we had 100 Minnesota FFA members receive the American FFA Degree,” said Fairmont agriculture educator and FFA advisor, Amber Seibert
Fairmont’s own, Lance Becker, walked across the national stage last week to receive the same honor his grandfather did.
“Then I got to shake the hands of those National FFA officers, those people I look up to, so it’s such a prestigious award, it was really awesome,” said recent American FFA Degree recipient, Lance Becker.
“Ever since he started in FFA, this has been a goal for him, he walked into the agriculture room and saw his grandpa’s face up on the wall and got really excited about maybe putting his face up there, so this award has always been a goal for him,” said Seibert.
After joining FFA in his junior high years, Lance Becker went straight to work to carry on the family tradition.
“That was another one of the cool moments, my grandpa had gotten it so long ago and then my sister was the first one since our chapter restarted and I was the second, so yeah that was really cool,” said Lance Becker.
Fairmont FFA’s chapter was cut in 1987 and returned in 2013 thanks to local support.
“And we are very grateful for the people that took the initiative to get it started again and to the businesses and the individuals who contributed,” said Larry Becker.
