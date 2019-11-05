Authorities resopnd to bomb threat at Owatonna business

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in Owatonna reported to a bomb threat Tuesday morning.
The Owatonna Police Departed responded to Daikin Applied, located at 1001 21st Avenue Northwest, at approximately 8:58 a.m. due to a bomb threat.
A suspicious device was located inside the Daikin building.
Daikin management initiated an evacuation of the building prior to law enforcement arriving on the scene.
The St. Paul Police Department’s Bomb Squad was called to assist and determined the suspicious device to be inert and non-dangerous.
No arrests have been made as of early Tuesday afternoon.
The case remains under investigation.
The Owatonna Police Department was assisted by the Owatonna Fire Department and St. Paul Police Department’s Bomb Squad.
