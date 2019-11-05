Blue Earth County offering electronic reminders for court hearings

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) -Blue Earth County Justice System now offers people the option of email or text message reminders of their upcoming court hearings.
Called “e–Reminders” the service will send a message three days before the hearing and another reminder the day before. This optional courtesy service is provided in eight major case types.
“In criminal traffic cases, juvenile delinquencies, juvenile petty offense, juvenile traffic offense, family cases, eviction cases and juvenile protection cases,"said Court Administrator Therese Kadrlik.
An 18–month pilot of the use of eReminders in Hennepin County showed that 35 percent of parties were more likely to appear for their hearing.
