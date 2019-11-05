Blue Earth County Public Works Director receives Advocacy Award

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Transportation Alliance recently presented Blue Earth County Public Works Director Ryan Thilges with an Advocacy Award at their Annual Membership Meeting on Monday, Nov. 4, at the Mankato Civic Center.
The Advocacy Award is given to members who take the time and effort to advocate for improvements in the transportation system. In addition to their full-time jobs, recipients attend meetings and events to join with others in transportation to effectively educate elected officials and others about the needs of the system.
“We wanted to give Ryan this award because he has been very active in our organization,” said Margaret Donahoe, Executive Director of The Transportation Alliance. “He is an effective advocate speaking out for needed improvements and explaining the importance of increasing investments in Minnesota’s transportation system.”
The award was presented to Thilges by former President of the Transportation Alliance and Chair of the Blue Earth County Board of Commissioners Vance Stuehrenberg.
The Minnesota Transportation Alliance is a statewide coalition of organizations advocating for a safe and effective transportation system that works for all Minnesotans.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.