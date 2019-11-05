City of Lake Crystal to present Strategic Economic Development Plan

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) -With resident input and an initiative between the city and the Region Nine Development Commission, Lake Crystal has created a Strategic Economic Development Plan.
The plan is a road map for what to prioritize to make the city more livable, according to RNDC. It identifies possible funding opportunities around the city, as well as steps to support the local workforce and improve quality of life.
The city will host a public meeting to highlight key parts of the plan and explain steps moving forward. They are also asking for input from residents to make sure the plan aligns with what the community thinks.
The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at the Lake Crystal City Hall community room.
For more information about the meeting or the plan, you can contact city administrator Taylor Gronau at 507-726-2538 or lccity@hickorytech.net.
