DNR enforces deer movement restrictions to stop spread of CWD

COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) — Wildlife managers say they’re close to rounding up enough trash bins to dispose of deer carcasses in zones where they’re trying to stop the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is requiring hunters in parts of southeastern, central and north-central Minnesota, where diseased deer have been found, to submit their deer for mandatory testing and urges them to use designated bins for disposing of carcasses.
The agency is restricting the movement of carcasses to control the spread of the disease.
That means whole deer carcasses cannot leave CWD zones until negative tests are confirmed.
However, hunters can move portions of the deer.
“The biggest thing for non-resident hunters is that anybody that deer hunts outside of the state, this is the third year now that they have done this. You’re not allowed to bring any spinal column or brain matter back into the states," said Pat Mehlhop of Four Seasons Taxidermy. "So make sure you process that deer in.”
Not following these precautions can lead to a fine or losing the deer.
Mehlop created a video tutorial on how to properly process deer.
