Engelbrecht trial begins

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Scott Engelbrecht is facing two counts of 1st Degree Murder, two counts of 2nd Degree Murder and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon in the 2nd degree for the killings of wife 67-year-old Joyce Ann Engelbrecht and stepdaughter 43-year-old Rachel Elaine Linder.
Engelbrecht’s trial began Monday morning as the prosecution and defense gave their opening arguments.
Prosecutors told the jury this is a “Case of Control,” where Scott Engelbrecht forgot about his 17th wedding anniversary, leading to a loud altercation that left Engelbrecht’s wife and stepdaughter dead, one he allegedly shot from close range and the other two houses down while running away.
The Defense told the members of the jury about Scott Engelbrecht’s life, saying he went to work sick the day of the murder and went to sleep when he came home.
They went on to say he was awakened by someone saying Mom (Rachel) shot Grandma (Joyce).
Engelbrecht claims he saw his stepdaughter running away, fired warning shots at her and upon getting closer to her, accidentally stumbled, shot and killed Rachel.
Witnesses on the stand today included Watonwan County Dispatcher Janie Sharp, to walk through the 911 call, grandson and eyewitness Dillion Mathias, to talk about what happened from his point of view, and St. James Police Officer Jonathan LeClair’s experience after showing up at the scene, just after the two women were shot.
The trial will resume at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
