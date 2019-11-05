Fairmont Area Schools looks to add more educational opportunities

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Fairmont Area Schools are looking to add a new educational opportunity with a construction trades academy.
The project would be in addition to several other academies and programs offered at the school.
The addition of a construction trades academy would include an additional building on the south side of the high school.
Support from CHS with a donation of $100,000 and Kahler Automation, a local business, donating $25,000 has given Fairmont Area Schools a head start.
“Our goal is to raise $825,000 dollars so we can build this building in the spring of 2020 so we can start building houses for Habitat for Humanity in the summer of 2020," said Fairmont Area Schools’ superintendent, Jospeh Brown, "the local Habitat for Humanity would like us to build five houses over the next five years.”
Fairmont Area Schools currently has a welding, agriculture, automotive and culinary arts academy that is open to students and adults in the community.
