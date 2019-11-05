Greater Mankato Growth President, CEO discusses her first day on the job

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Jessica Beyer of Greater Mankato Growth, Inc. (GMG) joined KEYC News 12 to discuss her first day on the job.
Beyer was announced as President and CEO of GMG on Sept. 20.
Beyer will be replacing former president and CEO Jonathan Zierdt, who stepped down from the position in January to focus on his long-standing battle with cancer.
Prior to joining GMG, Beyer served as Waseca County Administrator and has 15 years of leadership, government, community development, sales and communications experience.
Greater Mankato Growth is made of four units that serve as the regional chamber of commerce and economic development organization, convention and visitor’s bureau, downtown development organization and supports regional agribusiness.
