Horizon Homes receives “Circle of Excellence” award

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato Crisis Center receives a "Circle of Excellence" award from the Minnesota Department of Health and Human Services.
Horizon Homes, located off Bassett Drive, is being recognized for its “exemplary job of providing food, shelter and other assistance to Minnesotans in need,”
The crisis center opened in May and services those in need of mental and chemical health care.
Horizon Homes also works with law enforcement as part of the Yellow Line Project to provide a mobile crisis team to the area.
