Just in time for Job’s, BriMe offers affordable dresses while also supporting S.S. Boutique

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Brianna Anderson with Brime joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about the affordable dresses they provide, which is helpful for those attending Job’s, and all proceeds go towards S.S. Boutique.
BriMe sells gently used high end retail items, which includes dresses for dances and events like the Job’s Daughters winter formal, and all the proceeds help fund the programs and projects of S.S. Boutique.
S.S. Boutique recycles gently used clothes and home goods that can be given to those in need at no cost to them.
Purchasing a dress at BriMe also comes with a voucher that can be used for a Tux from J. Longs.
BriMe is located inside the Union Market in downtown Mankato.
