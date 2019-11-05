Krispy Kreme reaches agreement with Minnesota college student reselling donuts

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Krispy Kreme has reached an agreement with a Minnesota college student who drove to Iowa every weekend to buy hundreds of doughnuts to resell them in the Twin Cities area.
Twenty-one-year-old Jayson Gonzalez would make weekend runs to a Krispy Kreme store in Clive, Iowa, and pack his car with boxes of doughnuts that he delivered to his own customers around the Twin Cities.
But after the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported about his business, Gonzalez says he received a call from Krispy Kreme’s Nebraska office telling him to stop reselling their doughnuts in Minnesota.
Now the company say’s in a statement that Jayson Gonzalez can now work with Krispy Kreme as an independent operator.
The deal also includes a 500-dozen doughnut donation.
Gonzalez also announced the deal on his Facebook page, adding that he’s “pumped” to continue his business.
