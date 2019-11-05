Lake Crystal man charged with fleeing officer and felony drug charges

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Lake Crystal man is charged following a police pursuit.
Officials say Jordy Schultz was living in Lake Crystal with an active arrest warrant.
The criminal complaint says officers attempted to pull Schultz over for driving without his headlights turned on.
Police were able to end the pursuit when Schultz allegedly veered his vehicle away from the squad car, jumping a curb and nearly going into Crystal Lake.
After arresting Schultz, officers searched the car, reportedly finding methamphetamine.
Schultz is charged with a felony and misdemeanor related to the pursuit as well as a felony drug charge.
He is due in court November 14.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.