Mankato Fire, Public Safety and snow removers teach area 3rd graders about winter hazards

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Firefighters, police officers and snowplow drivers alike converged on Rosa Parks Elementary School for a fun day learning all about winter safety and hazards that come with the season.
Officials showed students a plow safety video, took an interesting session of Q and A, allowed students to create a winter safety kit and showed them the ropes when it comes to their cop cars and plows.
It also just so happens to be Winter Hazard Awareness Week and officials say it’s smart to have a conversation with your kids.
“Just to help build relationships in the community. Believe it or not, the kids are a good way for us to get to the parents and help them get prepared also,” said Pam Hermanson, associate director of Mankato Public Safety.
This is the 13th year police, fire and snowplow drivers have gone out to teach area 3rd graders about winter hazards.
