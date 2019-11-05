Mankato man charged with kidnapping after allegedly assaulting and confining woman

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kidnapping charges are filed against a man accused of assaulting a woman and confining her in his apartment.
Casey Ohotto of Mankato allegedly punched a woman repeatedly in the face and throat and threatening to take both of their lives on several occasions.
According to a criminal complaint, a neighbor heard a woman screaming from Ohotto's residence and called police.
The alleged victim said an argument started over a cell phone while riding in Ohotto's vehicle when it turned physical.
Ohotto then shoved the woman to a couch at the apartment when she yelled for help.
Court documents say Ohotto claimed to police that the woman had assaulted *him despite no observed injuries by the responding officer.
Ohotto is charged with felony kidnapping, witness tampering and threats of violence among other charges.
He is due in court November 14.
