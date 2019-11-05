Minnesota Student Survey finds that students are increasingly concerned with mental health

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thad Shunkwiler, a professor of health sciences at MSU-Mankato, joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss a recent survey which shows that students are increasingly concerned with mental health.
The Minnesota Student Survey asks 5th, 8th, 9th, and 11th grade students a variety of questions concerning student substance use, sexual activity, and mental health. The 2019 survey found that more students are experiencing mental health problems, from 18% in 2018 to 23% in 2019. The number of 11th grade female students reporting mental health concerns has doubled.
Shunkwiler says that a lack of resilience has played a major part in these mental health concerns, with not only students and young adults but also older adults experiencing a lack in resilience.
Shunkwiler says an important step in developing resilience is addressing the mental health concerns that one person has, and actively treating what stresses a person is experiencing.
To see the survey you can visit the Minnesota Department of Education’s website.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.