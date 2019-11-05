MnDOT reminds drivers about safe winter driving

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — With snow likely during Tuesday night in much of southern Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is reminding motorists to drive safe and use extra caution during plowing and snow removal operations.
MnDOT says that plows will be out early, but the department advises motorists to plan ahead and to check road conditions at www.511mn.org before traveling.
Additionally, extra caution should be used on bridges, ramps, roundabouts and other intersections, as ice formations tend to form quicker than on other segments of the roadway.
MnDOT is recommending motorists:
- Stay alert for snowplows, which turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. They also may travel over centerlines or partially in traffic to further improve road conditions.
- Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow and do not drive into a snow cloud.
- Slow down to a safe speed for the current conditions.
- Turn on your headlights and wear your seatbelt.
- Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.
- Turn off the cruise control.
- Don’t drive distracted.
More winter driving safety tips can be found at the Department of Public Safety’s Winter Awareness website.
