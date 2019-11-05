Nicollet County to offer flu shots to public

Nicollet County Public Health has announced that it will offer influenza vaccine clinics to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, and Tuesday, Nov. 12. (Source: KEYC (File Photo)/KEYC)
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Nicollet County Public Health has announced that it will offer influenza vaccine clinics to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, and Tuesday, Nov. 12.

The flu shots will be hosted at the agency’s office in the Health & Human Services Building, located at 622 South Front Street in St. Peter.

Walk-ins will be welcome and no appointments are needed to participate.

Several insurances will be accepted and vaccinations will be available for those without insurance. Children must be 3 years of age or older to receive a vaccination.

