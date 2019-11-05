5th grader teams up with FOCP for fighting hunger fundraiser

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A local 5th grader is the brains behind a fun event aimed at fighting area hunger.
Feeding Our Community Partners is teaming up with Karinya Glackler-Riquelme, a 5th grader at Bridges Community School, to put on the community a sculpture making contest called S.H.A.P.E.
Each team will register as a team of 4 to 6 multigenerational members.
They'll commit to fundraising $450, which is the cost of feeding a student for a year.
“Working with Karinya has been an absolute joy of course. She’s very passionate and driven so I think she’s taken this initial idea and just really allowed it to evolve into something even greater than I think what we had originally talked about a year ago. I love that she is including so many sectors in our community and highlighting the issue of youth hunger within our community,” FOCP Community Sheri Saunder said.
Every team will then assemble on Nov. 23 to design and build a sculpture out of provided food items at the FOCP BackPack Central Warehouse.
“That’s family volunteer day. We chose that day because I think it’s important to learn the importance of volunteering and helping your community,” event organizer Karinya Glackler-Riquelme said.
Visit the SHAPE Facebook event page if you are interested in participating or registering.
