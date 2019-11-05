United Way hosting Power of the Purse on November 7th

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Lori Pickell-Stangel, Executive Director at United Way for the Brown County Area, joined KEYC News 12 Midday to discuss their Power of the Purse fundraiser.
The event takes place on November 7, at Best Western Plus Conference Center in New Ulm. It begins at 5:30 PM and ends at 8:30 PM.
Tickets are $45 dollars each, with all of the proceeds supporting local youth.
Activities include purse bingo and a purse scavenger hunt. Tickets include Green Mill Appetizer, Buffet, and a chance to win a designer purse. Guest speaker Andrea Lyn will also be sharing songs and inspiring words.
