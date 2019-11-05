Walz, Flanagan encourage Minnesotans to serve on boards, councils, commissions

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan are seeking applicants to serve on nearly 100 boards, councils and commissions.
This announcement comes shortly after the Secretary of State’s Office announced that they have hundreds of open seats.
“As we prepare to appoint members to these critically important boards and commissions, we encourage Minnesotans from every corner of the state and from all backgrounds and political ideologies to apply,” Walz said.
The boards, councils and commissions each have their own set of responsibilities, ranging from advising the governor and legislature to overseeing professional licensing and environmental protection. Many of these bodies have public member positions.
“Leadership does not look one certain way and it is important that our state boards and commissions reflect the diversity of Minnesota. Everyone deserves a seat at the table and serving on a state board or commission is a great way to make your voice heard,” Flanagan said.
Applicants will be personally appointed by the governor and lieutenant governor.
Those interested in applying for membership on any state board, council or commission should complete the Open Appointments application through the Secretary of State’s website.
Visit the State of Minnesota’s website to learn more about the appointments process.
