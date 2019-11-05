Waseca gears up for state tournament

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) -The Waseca football team is heading back to the state tournament for a second consecutive season after the Bluejays took down top–seeded Stewartville in the Section 1AAA title game.
We caught up with the Jays as the squad hopes to finish the year at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“All the grind that you put in during the summer, during the school year, the time and dedication before and after school. You know that feeling, you want to get back there, you want that feeling of gratification you get for all the hard work you put in,” said Marcus Hansen, Waseca junior.
“It’s a very exciting experience for us, for our team, for our community. It’s a great thing to have all come through again this year like it did last year,” said Jack Rolling, Waseca senior.
The roster may look different than last year’s in a number of spots, but Waseca earned another state tournament berth as players across the board stepped up to get the job done.
“We had a lot of people doing things for the first time. A lot of credit to our coaching staff for developing these guys. And obviously to the kids for being invested, caring, and being able to buy in to what we’re trying to teach them because last year doesn’t have anything to do with this year,” said Brad Wendland, Waseca head coach.
The Jays feature an explosive offense again this year outscoring opponents 83–27 in the section tournament.
“We’ve been able to control the football, we’ve been able to do what we want, impose our will out there,” said Hansen.
That all starts up front with a strong offensive and defensive line and something will have to give Saturday when the Jays match–up with a physical Jackson County Central squad in the state quarterfinals.
“I’m definitely looking forward to that, it’s going to be a fun, physical, hard fought game. It’s going to come down to who can outwork, outtough, outcare the other,” said Rolling.
“It’ll be physical, there’s no doubt. We’re used to having the advantage there. I think their defensive line is one of the strengths of their team. They’re very good players. It’ll be a battle right away. Of course, as the game goes on, we’ll have to see how that battle unfolds. There is going to be some pretty good players going against each other,” said Wendland.
A trip to U.S. Bank Stadium is on the line in what should be a fun match–up between Waseca and JCC this Saturday.
“It will probably come down to turnovers and penalties. Who makes the big plays, and who makes fewer mistakes,” said Wendland.
We’ll have highlights from that contest Saturday night on KEYC News 12.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.