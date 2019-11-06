Arts Center of Saint Peter to host Wood Engravers’ Network Third Triennial

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Arts Center of Saint Peter announced that it will be hosting the Wood Engravers’ Network Third Triennial from Friday, Nov. 8, to Dec. 29.
The Wood Engravers’ Network Third Triennial is a traveling juried exhibiting featuring 64 engravings by 37 artists from the United States, Canada, Ireland and Belgium.
The exhibition features St. Peter native Joel Moline, as well as fellow Minnesotans Jon Hinkel, Cindy Koopman and William Myers.
The Wood Engravers’ Network was formed in 1994 to foster education and create a resource for wood engravers and the practice of wood engraving.
The public is invited to attend the opening reception for this exhibit on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m.
