Belle Plaine set for state tournament

BELLE PLAINE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Belle Plaine volleyball team recently punched their ticket to the state tournament after topping Le Sueur-Henderson 3–0 in the Class 2AA section championship match.
“It’s super exciting because we’re the first team to go back twice in a row which is pretty big in Belle Plaine.” Rachel Schmitz, Belle Plaine senior, said.
“I’m so happy beating Southwest was just really amazing and then coming back in, knowing what state is and what the experience is like, it’s just 10 times more exciting this year because I know what to expect and what’s happening,” Lizzie Hilgers, Belle Plaine senior, said.
The Tigers eclipsed the 20 win mark in 20–19 thanks in part to a squad that plays together game in and game out.
“We’re really close so our team chemistry and just all being friends, we know how to talk to each other after a bad play or something, we all figure out where to go,” Morgan Kruger, Belle Plaine senior, said.
“I feel like were more comfortable with each other on the court, we know who’s going where and who is taking what ball and having the fun side that we are, we also know to be serious and get down to business when it’s game time,” Mikayla Coops, Belle Plaine senior, said.
The Tigers are one of the final eight teams in Class AA.
After winning the consolation championship a year ago. Belle Plaine is hungry to hoist a different title when the tourney ends.
“I think the variety in our offense, like our setter can set anybody and the ball can get put down so we can go anywhere and no team will have a chance to know where we’re going,” Hilgers said.
“All of our players, no matter if you’re mostly sitting on the bench or you’re a starter, everybody has grown through this year from our first game against New Prague to now that we’re going to state,” Schmitz said.
“We feel we have as good a shot as anybody, we have the offensive fire power to compete with anybody, defensively we’ve shown that we can compete with anybody. We’ve been up and down a little bit so if we’re on the up side we can play with anybody,” Rich Foust, Belle Plaine head coach said.
First serve for the team’s state run is set for this Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center at 7 p.m. against second seeded Marshall.
