Cleveland police investigating suspicious vehicle

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Cleveland Police Department is seeking information on a suspicious vehicle.
Police say the vehicle pulled into a resident’s driveway around 4:30 yesterday afternoon. A middle aged man with a beard reportedly exited the vehicle, looked into the windows of the home and then left.
The vehicle is described as a white cargo van with no windows on the side and no lettering on it.
Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to contact the Cleveland Police Department.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.