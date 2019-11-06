Community and Seniors Together of New Ulm to host personal safety, banking presentation

C.A.S.T. Location and Hours The Senior Center, located in the New Ulm Community Center , 600 N German Street, and is open Monday through Friday, 8:00am to 4:00pm. Senior Program Office, C.A.S.T., phone: 507-354-3212, Staffed 8:30 - 1pm, Monday - Thursday Check the schedule in our newsletter for these interesting and engaging programs. No need to phone ahead, just stop in and participate.