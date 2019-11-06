Community and Seniors Together of New Ulm to host personal safety, banking presentation

The Community and Seniors Together (C.A.S.T.) program will be hosting a presentation about safe practices for personal safety and banking safety at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12. (Source: Community & Seniors Together Senior Programming)
By Jake Rinehart | November 5, 2019 at 8:12 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 8:13 PM

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The Community and Seniors Together (C.A.S.T.) program will be hosting a presentation about safe practices for personal safety and banking safety at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Community And Seniors Together, New Ulm MN

C.A.S.T. Location and Hours The Senior Center, located in the New Ulm Community Center , 600 N German Street, and is open Monday through Friday, 8:00am to 4:00pm. Senior Program Office, C.A.S.T., phone: 507-354-3212, Staffed 8:30 - 1pm, Monday - Thursday Check the schedule in our newsletter for these interesting and engaging programs. No need to phone ahead, just stop in and participate.

New Ulm Police Officer Chris Davis and staff from SouthPoint Financial will discuss best practices for personal safety and types of fraud the public, especially seniors, should be aware of.

This event is free and open to the public.

The presentation will be hosted at the New Ulm Community Center, located at 600 North German Street in New Ulm.

Visit newulmseniors.org or call the C.A.S.T. office at (507) 354-3212 for more information.

Author’s Note: This event was rescheduled from Oct. 28.

