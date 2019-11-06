Get to know the newest member of KEYC’s News Team: Gage Cureton

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Newsroom at KEYC News 12 is pleased to announce the addition of photojournalist and reporter Gage Cureton.
Cureton comes to KEYC after plying his trade at the New Ulm Journal for the past 12 months.
A native of Rochester, Minnesota, Cureton graduated from Minnesota State University, Mankato in May 2019 with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Mass Media, while also being a member of the Marine Corps Reserve, where he serves as a Combat Photographer.
Cureton has been passionate about photography his whole life, as he was known to bring disposable cameras on class field trips in elementary schools, but began to make a career out of it after graduating from high school.
Gage’s favorite subject to photograph is people, which is why he is extremely excited to begin telling the stories of people and communities in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.
Cureton’s full portfolio can be found by visiting www.gagecureton.com.
