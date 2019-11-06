Gislason & Hunter LLP announces addition of new lawyer to Mankato office

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Gislason & Hunter LLP announced the addition of Sam Courtney to its firm at their Mankato location on Tuesday.
Courtney will focus on family law, intellectual property and trusts and estates, including estate planning.
“Sam is a great addition to the firm,” said Andrew Tatge, Gislason & Hunter managing partner and attorney. “He provides client-centered representation to his clients and has experience as a diligent researcher and analyzer of facts.”
As a graduate of the University of St. Thomas School of Law, Courtney served as Senior Editor of the University of St. Thomas Journal of Law and Public Policy and as a student attorney for the University of St. Thomas Trademark Clinic.
Gislason & Hunter LLP is located in the Eide Bailly Center at 111 South Second Street, Suite 500.
