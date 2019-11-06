Jason Gray to perform at Five Sisters Project’s “Building Something Beautiful” event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tracy Muhlenbeck with the Five Sisters Project joined KEYC News 12 Midday to discuss their upcoming “Building Something Beautiful” fundraiser featuring local recording artist Jason Gray.
Five Sisters Project helps families in crisis by providing: confidential comfort and critical care, spiritual coaching, life skills training, and resources and referrals.
The benefit takes place Saturday, November 23 at 5:30 PM, at the United South Central School in Wells, MN.
This benefit event includes a gourmet meal, with a concert to follow with Jason Gray.
