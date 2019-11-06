Local election results

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Election results are in for a number of local races that took place Tuesday, including city council positions in St. Peter, new referendums for public school funding in Owatonna and Blue Earth County, and more.
In Saint Peter, multiple city positions were up for grabs.
In the mayoral race, current mayor Chuck Zieman narrowly wins reelection over Shawn Schloesser by a margin of 23 votes with just over 1,600 people casting their ballot.
In the city’s council ward 1 seat, Keri Johnson defeats Harry Youngvorst with 867 votes to Youngvorst’s 221.
Shannon Nowell will take the Special Council Ward 1 seat after beating Dustin Sharstrom by 98 votes with 1,072 being cast.
Two new members will join the council representing Ward 2.
Emily Bruflat and Bradley DeVos win the seats with 378 and 322 votes respectively, edging out other candidates Terry Bergemann and David McGuire.
According to Saint Peter Public Schools, incumbents Ben Leonard and Tim Lokensgard will retain their spots with newcomers Bill Soderlund and Tracy Stuewe win the final two of four seats available, a total of ten candidates campaigned.
Over in Waseca County, Brad Krause wins the vacant seat in District 5 to become the newest commissioner after getting 174 of 254 votes to challenger Kevin Nelson’s 80.
Further east, Owatonna students will have a new high school in their futures as voters approved both questions on the referendum ballot.
The $104 million dollars levied onto taxpayers will go toward the new building as well as repurposing the current high school, which is nearly 100 years old.
And another referendum to increase property taxes to support Blue Earth Area Schools operations fails, falling short by just 36 votes with nearly 1,500 people voting in the district.
We’ll continue to update any results as they are reported.
