Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic brings care to local veterans

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic is helping local veterans receive the care they need.
In 2018, Congress passed the MISSION Act, allowing veterans to get health care outside the VA system if the average drive time to a VA facility is 30 minutes or more.
The Madelia hospital is one of the few in-network providers partnered with the VA in the region that offer these services. Hospital CEO and Navy Seal Veteran Jeff Mengenhausen is proud to have the local services offered in Madelia.
“They can get procedures, colonoscopies, pain injections a whole lot of different things that they may have to drive up to Minneapolis or a different location. They can get here locally. They served our country now it’s our time to serve them," said Mengenhausen.
Most tests and procedures require pre-authorization, a process the hospital is happy to help with.
