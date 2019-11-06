Mankato Public Safety staff recognized for life saving efforts

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato presented new public safety staff while recognizing current staff and their efforts in protecting the Mankato community.
New public safety staff took the oath of office while current staff was recognized for their enforcement efforts in protecting the Mankato community.
Among those recognized were two firefighters and a police officer, credited for acts that saved a woman’s life.
“I just happened to be patrolling that neighborhood when I heard a 9-1-1 call come out for an assist ambulance, had an unresponsive female, I immediately recognized the address, I happened to live on that street about a year ago,” said officer Dale Stoltman with the Mankato Police Department.
Stoltman wasted no time.
“Ran into the house, I found our patient on the floor, she was unresponsive. I checked her pulse, no pulse, she was turning purple, basically no sign of life, I immediately started performing CPR,” said Stoltman.
Due to Stoltman’s actions along with the Mankato Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance, the woman is alive and was able to present them with the lifesaving award.
“If it wasn’t for my daughter and those nice people, I wouldn’t be standing here today,” said thankful community member, Sharon Schwartzkopf.
Schwartzkopf said she’s lucky to be alive.
“They say with a cardiac arrest, I should not have lived and I’m very fortunate that I’m up and about and not really any problems,” said Schwartzkopf.
“I was very grateful to receive this award and I was very pleased to see that our patient was able to attend and she presented me with the award and she’s walking and talking like nothing ever happened to her,” said Stoltman.
A full list of public safety staff recognized for their efforts:
New public safety staff: Police Officers Emily Mathiowetz, John McGuire and Firefighter Rae Frame.
“All-Star Honorable Mention” award presentation to Police Officers Will Hullopeter and Jacob Price in recognition of their Driving While Intoxicated enforcement efforts by the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety
Lifesaving Awards for three calls for service: Lieutenant Bill Bowser, Commander Sean Hayes, Firefighters Ryan Fitzgerald and Dustin Icks; Police Officers Steve Hoppe, Dale Stoltman, Courtney Walker and Commander Adam Gray. Officer Nicole Neudecker will be awarded the Distinguished Service Award
Promotions that received a new badge: Sergeant Bill Reinbold; Commanders Chris Baukol, Sean Hayes and Justin Neumann and Associate Director Dan Schisel
