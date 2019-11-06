1 Million Cups celebrates two years in the Mankato area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A local organization is celebrating two years of cultivating and supporting local entrepreneurs.
1 Million Cups meets once a month in Mankato.
The free program is designed to educate, engage and inspire generations of entrepreneurs.
A national group with different chapters in most cities, group organizer Yvonne Cariveau is excited about the growth the Mankato area chapter has seen.
“When we first started with 1 Million Cups, we had maybe 20 to 25 people who would come each month," Cariveay said. "We had great, intimate conversations, and we were starting to build what I like to call the connective tissue between different organizations in town, and we started talking about how we can help each other like ‘what are you doing? Oh, cool... you’re doing that? How can we help?’ That started leading to more and more people coming to 1 Million Cups.”
Approximately 90 people were in the room on Wednesday morning, most of whom battled through the first significant snowfall of the year to attend.
Attendees were treated to the usual presenting entrepreneur, but they also got a special Q&A session with three local, prominent entrepreneurs.
Cariveau believes people are drawn back because of 1 Million Cup's authenticity.
“The entrepreneurs get up and they are vulnerable. They say ‘Here is what I’m struggling with.’ ‘Here are some of the challenges I’m dealing with.’ The community offers help, advice and referrals. We’ve had people find space, financing and even find employees they needed. It’s amazing,” Cariveau continued.
Starting in 2020, 1 Million Cups will be moving from monthly meetings to weekly meetings, keeping with interest.
More information and the 2020 weekly schedule information can be found by visiting 1millioncups.com/mankato.
