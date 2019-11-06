Minnesota State University, Mankato to host ‘Racial Equity in Homeownership’ event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato will host an event called “Racial Equity in Homeownership” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Ostrander Auditorium.
The program will feature a presentation by Kevin Ehrman-Solberg with the University of Minnesota’s Mapping Prejudice Project.
The project details the extent that race and racial covenants impacted homeownership in Minnesota.
“They found a lot of racialized language in those covenants. Specifically saying that this parcel of land can only be sold to the Caucasian race. So part of this is to uncover that history and then talk about how it impacts us current day," said Bukatah Hayes, executive director of Greater Mankato Diversity Council. “And so we’ve had some continuing conversations about replicating that mapping project here in Mankato."
There will also be a panel discussion about the local impact of racialized notions and policies with representatives from the greater Mankato area. The event will also include best practices, resources and information on how to participate in a Mapping Prejudice Project in Mankato.
“Racial Equity in Homeownership” is free and open to the public.
Additional information, such as details about registering for this event, can be found by visiting the event website.
