Nordic Bazaar says goodbye after 100 years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The 100th annual, and final, Nordic Bazaar invited all to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church for some fundraising fun.
The event offered everything from lefse, and homemade goods to books, jewelry and other products, with the money going to a good cause.
One hundred years ago, when the Nordic Bazaar started, they raised just over $130.
Now, that figure is well above that.
“Over the years, it’s been very successful. The last few years, it’s raised about $10,000 per year. They then donate that to community and international projects,” said Bob Ihrig.
Local projects include the Salvation Army, Partners for Affordable Housing and the ECHO Food Shelf while they fund student scholarships at a school they have a partnership within Tanzania.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.