Phone scams increase; recent scammer posing as Microsoft employee

SAINT PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Saint Peter Police Department warns of an uptick in phone scam reports.
The department says the latest scam going through town is a person pretending to be a Microsoft employee trying to “help” with computer issues.
They are apparently asking potential victims to go buy prepaid gift cards to use as payment and will stay on the line during the purchase, possibly directing the person to lie to cashiers to throw off suspicion.
St. Peter police says no legitimate business will ask you to do this and if you come across a potential scammer, contact authorities immediately.
