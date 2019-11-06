Plows deal with first snow event

GREATER MANKATO AREA, Minn. (KEYC) — Snowplow drivers have been gearing up for this day for weeks, the first day of substantial snowfall.
A lot goes into changing trucks from summer to winter mode, including putting tanks on the back, making sure the cables work, calibrating the sanders and putting extra blades on.
Crews began work at 3 a.m. on Wednesday.
They put an anti-icing agent on the road, then got to work on plowing.
The first morning can’t always go as planned.
“Once we got out there and started plowing and putting material down, things looked like they were going to come but then it started snowing heavier," Transportation Supervisor Tony DeSantiago explained. "We got traffic on it and it ironed it down. Once it’s ironed down it takes more to get it off, it’s compacted. Then we had some truck issues, of course. Not everything goes like you want it to, you’re always going to have some trucks break down.”
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) wants to remind motorists that our district does not run 24 hours like the Twin Cities or Rochester.
Roads might not get plowed quite as early around the greater Mankato area, so motorists should stick to driving in lanes that have already been cleared.
