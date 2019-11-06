Possible dog park coming to Windom

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Windom could soon have a new place for its four-legged friends to play.
The city’s parks and rec department identified Island Park as a likely location, after Precious Animals Worth Saving and Cottonwood County Animal Rescue started conversations with the city.
According to the city, that will go to the city council for approval in the near future.
“It’s also a large enough area that could be fenced in for large pets, large dogs and small dogs. It had water availability, parking availability and so this spot-checked all those boxes," City Administrator Steve Nasby said.
The groups can start fundraising after the council approves the location.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.