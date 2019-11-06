RNDC receives national Impact Award of 2019 by NADO

WASHINGTON (KEYC) — The Region Nine Development Commission (RNDC) has received a 2019 Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Award from the National Association of Development Organizations (NADO) for their contributions to MedTech Connect.
MedTech Connect was created due to the developing need for a conceptual framework that inventories and supports medical manufacturing activities in south-central Minnesota.
The plan examines how and how well manufacturing and related industries leverage their geographic proximity to the medical manufacturing hub of the Twin Cities and innovations at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
The results from the report, found below, indicate that south-central Minnesota is poised for growth in the medical manufacturing sector and has led to the RNDC applying, and being awarded, a grant from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) to conduct a feasibility study for a Manufacturing Resource Center in Waseca.
NADO is a Washington D.C. based membership association of regional development organizations that promote programs and policies that strengthen local governments, communities and economies through regional cooperation, program delivery and comprehensive strategies.
The Impact Awards program recognizes regional development organizations and their partners for improving the economic and community competitiveness of regions and communities across the country.
