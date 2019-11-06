Sibley East FFA members bring home hardware from National FFA Convention

ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Sibley East FFA members took a trip to Indianapolis last week for the National FFA Convention and Expo, bringing home some hardware and one of the organization’s highest honors.
Eight Sibley East FFA members made the trip to Indianapolis, four to compete and four to receive the American FFA Degree, a feat that less than one percent of FFA members achieve.
“It was awesome to see them finally reach that incredible milestone and these four students have worked incredibly hard on their SAE projects, some of them having multiple jobs, they put in a ton of time and effort, so it was really cool to see that group of them get rewarded for those efforts,” said Sibley East Public Schools agriculture educator and FFA advisor, Stephanie Brandt.
Another group of Sibley East FFA members competed in the National FFA Milk Quality and Products Competition after being the first place team in the state of Minnesota.
“We placed fourth in the nation, I was tenth individual, Rob was 6th individual and Jen, who is at Iowa State right now, she was second individual overall,” said Sibley East FFA Member and Milk Quality and Products Competition team member, Rachel Widmer.
The team spent countless hours and days preparing for competition.
“It definitely took a lot of studying, a lot of doing, a lot of knowing because you have to do everything in order to learn how to do it and learn what to do and how things are done,” Sibley East FFA Member and Milk Quality and Products Competition team member, said Robert Wear.
“We went and toured different places and then we got a bunch of cheese and milk, tried that, looking at the dairy versus non-dairy, we also looked over a bunch of past tests and spent a lot of hours,” said Sibley East FFA Member and Milk Quality and Products Competition team member, Elisabeth Battcher.
Brandt said that FFA members set themselves apart in the classroom.
“They’re willing to go above and beyond, so we always say it’s not so much what we did as much as what those students did, they have an incredible work ethic, they’re incredibly independent, they’re leaders, they’re all these things that you want your students to be and we’re really fortunate to get them as students,” said Brandt.
