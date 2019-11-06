State Patrol responds to dozens of crashes with first snowfall

Southern Minnesota saw up to 4 inches of snow, with the heaviest falling along the I-90 corridor. (Source: KEYC)
By Mitch Keegan | November 6, 2019 at 1:53 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 1:53 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Many of us waking up to a fresh coat of white this morning, of course, making for a bit of a slower commute that usual.

Snowplows hit the roads early this morning to clear the way for drivers.

The Minnesota State Patrol responding to a number of crashes Wednesday morning.

Across the southern part of the state, troopers responded to 46 property-damage crashes and nearly 100 vehicles off the road from 4 AM to Noon Wednesday.

Luckily there were few injuries.

In the Mankato District, the patrol reports on 2 injury crashes.

Southern Minnesota saw up to 4 inches of snow, with the heaviest falling along the I-90 corridor. In Mankato, snowfall reports varied from 2 to 4 inches.

