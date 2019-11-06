Suspects sought in Albert Lea home invasion

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities search for two suspects involved in an Albert Lea home invasion early this morning.
The victims told police they were awoken by two suspects in their bedroom at 3 a.m. One of the suspects was reportedly armed with a handgun.
The victims say they were pulled from their bed and physically assaulted. The suspects allegedly demanded money and ended up fleeing the home with an undisclosed amount of cash.
When officers arrived they noticed there were signs of forced entry into the home.
One of the suspects is described as a male, around 5 foot 6, heavy set and possibly Hispanic.
The second suspect is believed to be a male, around 6 foot tall. Both suspects were wearing a mask during the incident.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact the Albert Lea Police Department.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.