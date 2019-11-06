Thunderbirds fly into state football tournament

WINTHROP, Minn. (KEYC) - The Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop football team is heading to the state tournament for the first time since 2009.
Earlier this week, we caught up with the Thunderbirds a program that’s grown from winless to five wins and now is state-bound.
“Since these seniors were freshman, their first two years as freshman and sophomores, haven’t won a game, but started believing in each other,” said Pat Hentges, GFW head coach.
That belief was key especially during some of the programs tougher years.
“We’ve been working hard, even in the season when we were losing, we worked hard knowing we would reach our goal,” said Evan Martin, GFW senior.
Now, the Thunderbirds are flying high into the state quarterfinals fresh off a couple of big section wins including one against a Waterville-Elysian-Morristown team that gave GFW fits in the past.
“It felt great to beat a team that had beaten us the past couple of years. It gave us confidence going into the USC game, we knew what we had going for us, stuck with it, and it paid off in the end,” said Ethan Schwarzrock, GFW senior.
The T–Birds utilize a strong rushing attack offensively, and all the success starts up front with the offensive line.
“They get a lot of push for the backs in the backfield. It’s our job after that since they’re doing such a good job. We need to make good reads, good cuts, and make up for what they do for us,” said JC Munoz, GFW senior.
GFW likes to run a power T offense and will get a taste of what it’s like to defend that scheme in the state quarterfinals against Browerville Eagle Valley.
“It’s funny, they run the same offense as us. This will be the first time we go against a Power T team. They have a different version of it, but they’ve done a great job. They have the right kids in the right spots. Their defense is aggressive. We’re going to have to tackle well,” said Hentges.
“I think the scout team really helps with that. We’ve gone against the same offense all year, and I think that really helps our defense,” said Tylor Hopp, GFW senior.
The Thunderbirds hit the field for the state quarterfinals this Saturday at seven, at St. Cloud State.
We’ll take a look at the highlights later that night on KEYC News 12 at 10.
