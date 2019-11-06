UMN Extension offering farm and woodland management course

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The University of Minnesota Extension Forestry and Crops programs are offering a new course to farmers who own woodlands.
The Farms and Woodlands class, scheduled to begin in late November, is designed specifically for landowners and farmers who want to get the most out of every acre on their land.
The five-month course will offer a combination of self-paced online learning, online meetups and three in-person field tours.
The course will open with the first field tour from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 at the Rosemount Regional Outreach Center, located at 16085 Alverno Avenue in Rosemount.
“If you farm and own woodlands, how you care for your woods can complement your farm practices,” said Claire LaCanne, Extension Educator. “Similarly, your farm practices can influence your woods.”
The registration fee for this course is $120, which will cover up to two family members. Additional family members can register a reduced rate of $50 per person.
Applicants who are members of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association are eligible for a $25 discount on registration fees.
Visit z.umn.edu/mwofarms for more information and to register for this five-week course.
