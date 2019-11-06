UPDATE: Referendums in Owatonna, Truman and Worthington passed after local elections

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Election results are in for a number of local races that took place Tuesday, including city council positions in St. Peter, and referendums for public schools.
In Owatonna, students will soon have a new high school as voters approved both questions on the referendum ballot. The $104 million dollars will go toward the new building as well as repurposing the current high school, which is nearly 100 years old.
A different story for the Blue Earth Area School District, where a referendum to increase property taxes to support operations failed, falling short by just 36 votes.
In Truman, both ballot questions on the public school referendum passed. Voters approved an extension to the existing property tax referendum that expires in 2021. They also approved an additional $204 per student on top of the existing $128 in the current referendum. That will add around $50,000 to the district’s budget every year for ten years.
Voters also approved a $35.4 million school building bond referendum for Jackson County Central School District. The funds will help address facility needs, and student learning opportunities.
Worthington approved nearly $34 million to expand schools currently overflowing. The funds will help the district build an intermediate school for third through fifth graders. The district’s last referendum, in February, failed by only 17 votes.
In Hutchinson, residents said yes to a 28 million bond referendum. That gives the district the go-ahead to make a number of renovations, including constructing a major building addition at the current West Elementary site.
In Saint Peter, multiple city positions were up for grabs.
In the mayoral race, current mayor Chuck Zieman narrowly wins reelection over Shawn Schloesser by a margin of 23 votes with just over 1,600 people casting their ballot.
In the city’s council ward 1 seat, Keri Johnson defeats Harry Youngvorst with 867 votes to Youngvorst’s 221.
Shannon Nowell will take the Special Council Ward 1 seat after beating Dustin Sharstrom by 98 votes with 1,072 being cast.
Two new members will join the council representing Ward 2. Emily Bruflat and Bradley DeVos win the seats with 378 and 322 votes respectively, edging out other candidates Terry Bergemann and David McGuire.
According to Saint Peter Public Schools, incumbents Ben Leonard and Tim Lokensgard will retain their spots with newcomers Bill Soderlund and Tracy Stuewe win the final two of four seats available, a total of ten candidates campaigned.
Over in Waseca County, Brad Krause wins the vacant seat in District 5 to become the newest commissioner after getting 174 of 254 votes to challenger Kevin Nelson’s 80.
