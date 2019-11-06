VINE’s Rake the Town canceled due to weather

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - VINE Faith in Action’s annual community service event Rake the Town has been canceled due to the weather.
The event which organizes volunteers to rake older adult’s homes was scheduled for Saturday. VINE says over 150 homeowners in Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties were signed up and over 400 volunteers were scheduled to rake.
“Because of Tuesday night’s snowfall and the cold weather predicted for the next ten days, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel Rake the Town this year,” VINE’s Executive Director, Pam Determan said in a statement. “This is the first time in the event’s 23-year history that weather has forced us to make this decision and we are very disappointed.”
Those with questions may contact VINE at (507) 387-1666.
