WEM reflects on section championship and prepares for state tournament

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After defeating a long standing rival in the section title game last Saturday, the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team secured a spot in the state tournament.
“I literally cannot explain how I feel right now, it feels amazing just experiencing this, it feels absolutely amazing,” Trista Hering, Buccaneers senior, said.
In a back and forth contest the Buccaneers topped Mayer Lutheran to gain some revenge after falling to the Crusaders in the section title game the previous three consecutive years.
“They stayed together, they were a little nervous at the first set and made a few mistakes but they came back out the second one, firing, they didn’t have any doubt,” Crystal Lamont, Buccaneers head coach, said.
“We really used each other to keep our composure and keep us ready, we played as a team we played point by point and I’m so proud of my team,” Delaney Donahue, Buccaneers senior, said.
The team was excited to celebrate the big win but were already thinking about what they had to do in practice to set themselves up for success in the state tournament.
“We don’t just want to go to state, we want to make some noise there and fight for that championship so we’ve got to get back to work, fine tune a few things, keep everybody healthy and go into that state tournament rolling like we are right now,” Lamont said.
“When we get back to the gym we’re going to work hard and just keep doing what we’ve been doing all season and working hard and never giving up on a ball in practice or in a game we’re just going to keep doing what we’re doing because we’re a phenomenal team together,” Hering said.
The Bucs have big aspirations for the state tourney.
“I want to get that first place medal, that’s our goal. That is our goal at the end of the year, we’re going to grind in practice, we’re going to have more team bonding, and we’re really going to pull this off, I think. We can do this,” Donahue said.
“I think we can go all the way, we can do anything, anything we put our minds to, we’ll accomplish, that’s just the type of team we are,” Hering said.
And no matter the outcome of the upcoming tournament the team will have a proud coach standing with them.
“I love them, I told them that before the game, win or lose I couldn’t be more proud of all the effort they put in and I love this group of girls so much,” Lamont said.
The Buccaneers enter the state tournament as a two seed in Class A they will take on Henning High School Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center at 3 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.