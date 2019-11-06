Windom sees job growth as cost of living remains low

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - City officials in Windom say job growth in the area is on the rise; this comes as cost of living remains low in the area, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED.)
Officials say there are more industrial and manufacturing jobs in the area.
Comfrey Farm Prime Pork has created over 500 jobs in the past few years.
Toro and Fast Global Solutions are also hiring.
“They’re all three industrial businesses, and those industrial jobs, you know, are really the core to, you know, a lot of the employment along with agriculture in rural Minnesota," Drew Hage, the Economic Development Association of Minnesota Executive Director, said.
Hage said having opportunities for jobs that pay well is important, especially if they only require less than a four–year degree.
He also said job growth in southwest Minnesota is important as cost of living remains low in the region.
According to DEED, southwest Minnesota’s cost of living is $10,000 lower than the state and almost $16,000 lower than the Twin Cities metro area.
Thomas Nelson, who is the city of Jackson’s Economic Development Coordinator, said he collaborates with Hage, since his city is also seeing similar job growth.
He said the city encourages students to work in the city when they’re done with school.
“These are the skills you’re learning in high school right now. There’s some place locally where you can get that job. It’s going to be a good paying job, too," he said.
“So, you know, you have a well–paying job with a lower cost of living," Hage said.
